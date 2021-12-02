Some students, teachers and staff from Mildred Hall School were exposed to a case of Covid-19 on Nov. 29 and 30, according to the NWT’s top doctor.

Miss MacLean’s Grade 5 class received a five-page letter from the Yellowknife Covid Outbreak Response Team and the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer on Dec. 1 indicating members of the school community who have been in direct contact with the confirmed case need to take measures to ensure the virus doesn’t spread.

Depending on vaccination status, people who were in direct contact with the individual case may need to get tested.

“Household members do not need to isolate or be tested unless they have symptoms,” the notice reads.

“Testing and immunization requirements for contacts are based on the immunization status of each individual,” according to the letter.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated contacts

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who have been in contact with the person with Covid-19 will have to isolate for 10 days upon receiving the letter and should get tested for Covid-19 three times.

The first test should be done on or around Dec. 2 followed by a second one 48 hours later.

Test three should take place 10 days after the last exposure date of Nov. 30 and before isolation is completed.

“You will be asked to provide your day-10 testing assessment card to your school prior to returning to in-person learning,” the letter reads.

As an option, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who have been exposed to the case may isolate for 14 full days after receiving the letter and in that case, no testing is required.

“(They) must have no symptoms prior to exiting isolation,” states the letter.

Fully-vaccinated contacts

Fully vaccinated people exposed to the case are asked to monitor for symptoms for 10 days but do not have to isolate unless symptoms develop.

The letter states that those fully vaccinated can attend school in person if no symptoms develop.

The response team and OCPHO recommend vaccinated people get tested twice including one after receiving the letter and the second 10 days after the last exposure, or Dec. 10.

People who have not done so are asked to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Vaccination is extremely effective at preventing COVID-19,” states the letter. “There is strong evidence showing the Moderna vaccine is very safe, and very effective and can prevent 90 to 95 per cent of infections.”