A sure sign of the Christmas season in Yellowknife is the start of the holiday market season.

Mildred Hall School hosted a market of its own on Sunday in the school’s gymnasium. It was the first market hosted by the school since 2019; the pandemic had forced the cancellation of it between 2020 and 2022.

Elizabeth Brace, the school’s principal, said it’s a way for people to do holiday shopping, but there’s a fundraising component to it also.

“Funds from the tables that people pay to rent the tables go towards our school funds,” she said.

“This is a good opportunity to sponsor local artists and local crafters,” said Myranda Bolstad, author of If the Northern Lights Could Speak, a book published by Northern Special Books. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

Around 30 vendors were at the market to sell such items as arts and crafts, paintings, carvings and baked goods.

Brace said many of the items were homemade.

In addition to the market, there was a bake sale with the proceeds going towards Christmas hampers for families in need. Fees from the table rentals will also be donated to the hamper total.

Brace said the school works with Adopt-a-Family to help give out the hampers.

Sandra Bowden, counselor at Mildred Hall School, was the main organizer of the event. She said between 25 to 30 vendors were on hand. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

As well, there was a blanket raffle to support a school family affected by the fire at Garden Town Homes last month. All funds raised from the raffle will be used to help the family furnish their new home.

James Wedzin, an artist from Behchoko, was one of the vendors at the market.

He said Christmas is a big part of his business for the year.

“We try to do most of the Christmas stuff because we get a lot of clients asking to see us at Christmas, so we try to make some of the shows like this one,” he said.

Wedzin’s artwork includes a four-season painting that depicts winter, spring, summer, and fall. He also creates paintings of the Northern lights that glow in the dark.