With Iqaluit in the midst of a drinking water crisis, Nunavut mining company Agnico Eagle is shipping 15,000 litres of clean water to the city.

The donation is expected to arrive on board a cargo flight on Friday.

“Water is a vital resource. We need it to feed our families, to clean our homes, and for basic health, hygiene, and sanitation purposes,” the company stated. “Agnico Eagle is committed to helping communities surrounding our operations during their times of need.”

Iqaluit’s water supply is contaminated by fuel, preventing residents from consuming tap water, or using it for cooking.

Agnico Eagle operates two gold mines in the Kivalliq region and one in the Kitikmeot region.