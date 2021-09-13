A crew member aboard the Suvak fishing vessel died at sea, eliciting words of condolence from Nunavut’s minister of Economic Development and Transportation on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned about the passing of a crew member aboard the Suvak fishing vessel. The Government of Nunavut sends its condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues who are mourning this tragedy,” Minister David Akeeagok stated. “This tragic event reminds us of the courage it takes to be a fisherman and the risks of the work that they do out on the ocean.”

No further details about the nature of the incident were released.

The Suvak is operated under the Arctic Fishery Alliance Limited, which is a 100 per cent Inuit-owned and governed partnership involving the communities of Qikiqtarjuaq, Grise Fiord, Arctic Bay and Resolute Bay and their respective hunters and trappers associations.