Lutsel K’e RCMP are advising that two missing boaters — Alfred Catholique and Hugo Devost-Thomas — were located on an island near Gros Cap during the night of Oct. 4.

RELATED REPORTING: Lutsel K’e RCMP searching for two men gone missing while on boat trip to Yk

The duo had departed Lutsel K’e by boat for Yellowknife on Oct. 1 and were expected back in Lutsel K’e on Oct. 2

The boaters became stranded after weather and water conditions on Great Slave Lake deteriorated on Oct. 1. Although cold and hungry, they were both uninjured and were brought to Yellowknife to reunite with friends and family.

The public is reminded to take necessary precautions when travelling, including being equipped with communication devices to help ensure safety.