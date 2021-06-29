A man who went missing in the Mackenzie River has been found dead, Fort Providence RCMP said on June 29.

The discovery comes one day after the police said they presumed the man had drowned.

The 56-year-old man’s body was found at approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 28, about 5 km south from a point in the Mackenzie River near the winter crossing, where he was last seen swimming on June 27.

The search for the missing individual involved helicopters from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (ENR) Forest Management Division and from a Fort Providence company, RCMP and local community members with boats.

The man’s remains were transported back by boat with the assistance of ENR and community volunteers and left in the care of the RCMP. Police are assisting NWT Coroner Services with a Coroner’s Act investigation.

The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the man, whose name was not released.