Iglulik RCMP have announced today that Abraham Ivalu, last seen on March 16, was found deceased by Iglulik Search and Rescue.

Ivalu was reported missing by his family on March 29 and was last seen in Iglulik on Thursday, March 16.

At this time, the cause of death is under investigation but is not deemed suspicious by RCMP.

“The RCMP sends our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and the community,” said RCMP Cpl. Tammy Keller in a Thursday news release.