Inuvik RCMP have found the remains of a man who was reported missing a day earlier.

The remains of the man, who has not been identified, were discovered near the shore where he was last seen at roughly 11 a.m. Sept. 25.

He had been reported missing after entering the water near the boat launch at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 24.

A second person, a woman, was found at the time and treated by Emergency Medical Technicians. RCMP thanked the community for their work in the search, including the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, GNWT Lands, GNWT ENR, Parks Canada, Environment Canada and a local helicopter company that was not named.

The man’s body was taken back to town by boat and taken into the care of the RCMP. The NWT Coroner’s office is now investigating the death.

RCMP expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the man.