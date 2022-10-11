A search-and-rescue mission on the Slave River near Fort Resolution has led to the discovery of the missing man’s body, RCMP announced on Tuesday morning.

A community-led search team located the remains of George Giroux, 42, on Oct. 8. There is no immediate indication of foul play, the Mounties stated.

However, the Office of the Chief Coroner of the Northwest Territories and the Fort Resolution RCMP are continuing the investigation, the police added.

The RCMP extended thanks to the community of Fort Resolution and the volunteer searchers that led the operation.