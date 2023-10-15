Samuel Roberts and Mark Elson are alive and well.

An update was published by the police at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

”Samuel Roberts and Mark Elson have been located and the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary (CCGA) is on the way to pick them up,” said NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “A CASARA flight located the two men on shore and were able to relay their location to Joint Rescue Coordination Centre(JRCC). A JRCC plane was able to drop a communication device to the two men and confirmed that they are both alive and doing okay under the circumstances. A CCGA boat is en route to pick up them and reunite them with their families. It is expected that they will be back in Yellowknife in a few hours.

“The RCMP would like to thank the volunteers from CASARA and CCGA for their dedication and tireless efforts during search operations.”