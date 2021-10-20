Alex Sammurtok

Community: Rankin Inlet, Chesterfield Inlet

Age: 68

Family status: Married

Career: Red-seal plumber with Rankin Inlet Housing Association

Volunteer or board experience:

Local Co-op Board and the Association for Community Living in Winnipeg.

Why are you running for MLA?

To support the needs of the residents of Rankin Inlet and Chesterfield Inlet.

How much influence should NTI have in territorial governance?

Personally, I feel that they should be in partnership with the GN so they can work together to help the people.

How urgent is combating climate change in Nunavut?

I believe it is urgent. We need to start looking for solutions now as we notice the snow and ice melting earlier and earlier each year.

How do you envision economic development in your riding?

I believe the small businesses should be supported more by the GN and Inuit organizations as they are the backbone of the community and can hire a lot of people.

Are you for or against mandatory vaccinations?

I am for mandatory vaccinations as it saves lives. I lost my brother due to Covid and do not want to see others go through the same thing.