Angele Kuliktana

Kugluktuk

Age: 56

Family status: Single mom, two boys and a granddaughter

Career: Inuinnaqtun interpreter/translator

Volunteer or board experience:

I have been active in local boards. Hamlet of Kugluktuk councillor; chairperson of the district education authority; chairperson of the housing board; Inuit Impact Benefit Agreement Board; Co-op board; and volunteered on the Christmas committee.

Why are you running for MLA?

I feel in the past, through acclimation, there really has been no voice and no commitment from past MLAs interacting with local boards. I believe I have the education, knowledge and wisdom to become Kugluktuk’s MLA. I am very passionate about our people, our culture and our community. I can speak, read and write in English and Inuinnaqtun fluently, which makes it easy to communicate to both young and old; and strongly believe I have the voice for our community.

How much influence should NTI have in territorial governance?

I believe that NTI should have lots of influence on the territorial government, as they are responsible for enrolling individuals in the Nunavut Agreement and they are the department of Inuit programs and services and other committees. Through the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, their mandate is to implement Inuit economic, social and cultural well-being, which I think, all ties within governance in Nunavut.

How urgent is combating climate change in Nunavut?

I strongly believe in cycles of life. I really think Nunavut needs to adapt to the new conditions of climate change. We need to plan, make decisions in the here and now for impacts of climate change.

How do you envision economic development in your riding?

I’d like to see more infrastructure in our community as it seems like it’s just business as usual from the needed services for so many years. We are the farthest community from Nunavut’s capital. I will be a voice, as we are part of Nunavut. The government cannot forget our community needs. I will advocate for a new high school and/or middle school. Foods are costly all across Nunavut. I will advocate for Elders long-term facilities to be built in each community to keep our elderly at home with family, friends and culture. This will create local infrastructure. I will advocate for so much more.

Are you for or against mandatory vaccinations?

I believe getting vaccinations is extremely important to lower the spread of Covid-19, and I also believe in individual’s rights if they do not want to.