Jeannie Ehaloak

Community: Cambridge Bay

Age: n/a

Family status: n/a

Career: n/a

Volunteer or board experience:

2017-2021, Cambridge Bay MLA; minister of Justice, Human Rights, Labour, Democratic Institutions, Qulliq Energy Corporation, Community and Government Services; Former mayor of Cambridge Bay (six years); President of Nunavut Association of Municipalities (five years); Co-chair of Nunavut Community Infrastructure Advisory Committee (five years); Executive board member with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (five years); Co-chair of the Northern and Remote Forum of FCM (five years); Hamlet councillor (four years); Board member of the Kitikmeot Law Centre (two years); Ikaluktutiak District Education Authority (two years)

Why are you running for MLA?

There are matters I could continue working on in our community, such as a regional 24-bed continuing care facility for our Elders. I would also like our Elders who require level-5 care living in the western part of the country. I feel I have proven my experience. I am accountable, dedicated, committed and approachable. I genuinely work hard for my community that I love so much. I want more youth support, more programs to enhance their life skills. I believe affordable housing is another big concern. I would like to see the rent scale revised for public hosing. For private housing, more support for individuals who want to make homes energy efficient. More availability of affordable home ownership. Mental health is an ongoing issue in our territory. I would ensure there is input from Elders, youth and residents on our territory’s need.

How urgent is combating climate change in Nunavut? Climate change is a real issue in Nunavut. Our land is so important to the livelihood of Inuit. We are people of the land – the land is where we thrive, learn, relax, and heal. If our stakeholders start to work together to address climate change issues in Nunavut, we could truly try to combat these important matters together and make a difference, not just for our community but for Nunavut, as a whole.

How do you envision economic development in your riding? In Cambridge Bay, mining is a major economic development influence. With the Institution of Public Governments in place, mining can be — and has proven to be — done in an environmentally-friendly way. This continues to build and support private business. Our community is growing and with their support we can make our community sustainable through training and employment.

Are you for or against mandatory vaccinations? I support mandatory vaccinations for Covid-19 because science has proven that the vaccine helps protect against the Delta variant and other known variants. These vaccines are effective at keeping people from getting Covid-19, which is so important in our territory because of our limited health-care resources for such a pandemic.However, it is completely up to individuals if they want to be vaccinated as it is their human right to refuse.