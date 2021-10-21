Noah Papatsie

Community: Apex/Iqaluit

Age: 52

Family Status: Six children and one granddaughter

Career: Broadcast work with the Inuit Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) prior to an accident in the field in 1999; started advocacy work for the disabled after the accident; former Iqaluit city councillor and contract work with Inuit Communications System (subsidiary to IBC).

Volunteer or board experience:

Nunavut Disabilities Makinasuaqtiit Society (NDMS) president; Volunteer advocate for CNDEA Coalition Nunavut District; Member of Inclusion Canada since 2009; Maliganik Tukisiniarvik Legal Aid board member addressing the rights of the disabled in family cases.

Why are you running for MLA?

I am running for MLA because I want more inclusion, transparency and sustainability to address the running of the territory in a better manner.

How much influence should NTI have in territorial governance?

We all need to work together in better manner (to be) capable of sustainability … as it’s our priority, according to our agreement. We need to teach more on Inuit traditional knowledge and keep sustainability alive as it affects us and our food we eat — NTI/QIA/GN/federal.

How urgent is combating climate change in Nunavut?

Combating climate change, we can show the world we can do this if we voice our concerns more, climate change has an accelerated rate for warmer climate, but for us living off the land, we need to sustain our IQ (Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit) principles and our knowledge, it is why we became a territory in the first place. Climate change is for real — it will take everyone to succeed in changing for the better future energy using solar, water, sun and more.

How do you envision economic development in your riding?

The economy for Apex needs to grow larger as that is where Iqaluit started, on Apex Hill, where we had our first store/school/dance hall/fire hall. It has a significant history and it is a great place to keep alive our history and making new generations. It needs its own water supply, stores, hospital and education centre for future years to come and work with the locals on changes and future endeavours. My economic vision for Apex is a community where homeowners there are a big percentage — we all can share if we have a … plan for four years or more. We also can build a new road infrastructure that will be less costly in long run near the beachfront, not above the hill. It also can create jobs if we build a factory in the future for either fish, caribou and other things we eat daily. And with our visitors, we need to be welcoming.

Are you for or against mandatory vaccinations?