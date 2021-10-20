Tony Akoak

Community: Gjoa Haven

Age: 63

Family status: Married

Career: Just completed second term as MLA

Volunteer or board experience:

Sometimes volunteer for search and rescue; office manager for legal services board before 2013.

Why are you running for MLA?

Running for Gjoa Haven MLA because I believe I still have more work to be done for well-being for all Nunavutmiut.

How much influence should NTI have in territorial governance?

I believe that Government of Nunavut and NTI should be working alongside each other to protect the well-being of all Nunavutmiut. There will be disagreements but we are known as Inuit to work out the differences.

How urgent is combating climate change in Nunavut?

It is very important to look after our environment for the future of our children and their children. We have to find ways to make people understand climate change is happening and we need to protect our land.

How do you envision economic development in your riding?

Economic development in Gjoa Haven is so important for the community. With the community growing fast, we need to find employment. With the community committees as well as the hamlet council, we will need to find solutions to employ our growing population.

Are you for or against mandatory vaccinations?

It is important to have vaccinations for all of Nunavutmiut to help protect against Covid-19. I cannot say we need to force people to take it, but it needs to be said over again how very important it is to be vaccinated.