MLA Frederick Blake Jr. is urging the public to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of Frank Gruben, who has been missing from Fort Smith since May 6.

Despite ongoing searches by volunteers and family members, no leads have been found.

In a recent interview, Blake stated that he hopes the RCMP are following every lead and interviewing all relevant people. He also expressed his gratitude toward the volunteers who are continuing to search for 30-year-old Gruben.

The missing man’s relatives are heartbroken and seeking closure, according to Blake.

“It’s very upsetting that nobody’s coming forward,” he said. “The main thing is the mother wants closure and to bring Frank home… It’s very heartbreaking for the family and all his friends. Frank has many friends.”

Blake noted that the last update from the RCMP was approximately three weeks ago, and the police investigation is still open.

The Mackenzie Delta MLA also expressed his frustration with the speed of the investigation and the lack of information being shared with the family.

“Like anybody, they want everybody questioned,” he said. “It’s only fair.”

Despite the lack of progress, Blake remains hopeful that someone will come forward with information.

“I just hope this is resolved as soon as possible and we can bring Frank home to his family,” he said. “I’d like to thank all the volunteers that are searching for him and please continue to do so. I’m sure somebody knows something, they just need to come forward.”

One of the main suggestions from the family is for people to provide any information they have, no matter how small it may seem, said Blake.

“Like I said, it’s really important to break the silence because I’m sure somebody knows something,” he said.

The MLA expressed his own sadness over the situation and his hope that it will be resolved soon.

“It’s a tragedy,” he said.

Yellowknifer has contacted the RCMP for an update but an immediate response was not available prior to publication deadline.