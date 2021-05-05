Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn doubled down Wednesday, refusing calls for him to resign in the midst of a Covid-19 controversy.

He issued a statement from office and called a recent letter by the Chiefs of the Yellownives Dene First Nation that recommended he step down “an act of betrayal.”

In a a letter from Norn to Chiefs Ernest Betsina (N’dilo) and Ed Sangris (Dettah) and YKDFN council on May 5, the MLA said that the Dene leaders should have notified him directly of their feelings about his circumstance rather than send their Tuesday letter to Premier Caroline Cochrane, members of her cabinet and regular MLAs.

Cabin Radio first reported the existence of the letter Tuesday morning.

He told NNSL Media on Tuesday and Wednesday by phone that he won’t be resigning.

Norn said in Wednesday’s letter that he was not pleased with Betsina’s and Sangris’ lack of support.

“Requesting my resignation through the premier and not addressing me directly was insulting, degrading and goes against all Dene laws and values,” he wrote, adding that Betsina and Sangris never called him to check on his health or welfare.

“I consider your comments an act of betrayal, and the politicization of family and my own personal health is unbecoming and uncharacteristic of an Indigenous leader, let alone two leaders.”

Betsina’s and Sangris’ letter alleged that Norn disregarded “COVID-19 protocols and rules as established by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer” and call the behaviour of the MLA reprehensible.

“We the Chiefs and our members recommend that you ask for the resignation of this MLA,” they wrote to Cochrane and MLAs.

But Norn’s letter said that the basis of the Chiefs’ comments are “based on rumour, innuendo, and sensational hack journalism” and possibly political motivations of others.

“I have delayed commenting publicly on my personal health as I have been waiting on facts to ensure no further misinformation, gossip and hate is spread onto my family and myself,” he said.

“I have no doubt that outside political pressure was applied and you both decided in haste and prematurely without all the pertinent information in front of you.”

Norn goes on in the letter to state that the Government of the Northwest Territories chief public health officer has not linked recent spikes in COVID-19 cases to him or his family adding that “all outstanding tests related to the Yellowknife cluster have been negative, thank the Creator for that.”

Yellowknives Dene First Nation CEO Jason Snaggs referred all inquiries to Sangris.

Sangris was reached Wednesday evening but not had a chance to review the letter.