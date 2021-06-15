Steve Norn, MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, was represented in court on June 15 for charges under the Public Health Act.

Norn is accused of failing to complete his self-isolation by entering the legislative assembly on April 17, one day before his isolation period was scheduled to end.

For the June 15 first court appearance, lawyer Charles Davison appeared on Norn’s behalf and applied to have the matter deferred to July 13. The judge agreed.

Davison indicated that Norn is working to secure an Edmonton defence lawyer for his next appearance.

The maximum penalty for individuals guilty of such a charge under the Public Health Act is a fine up to $10,000.