MLAs have approved a motion directing the territorial government to adopt immediate suicide prevention strategies throughout the NWT.

The motion calls on the GNWT to establish a suicide prevention fund for each region that is “expedited directly to communities in suicide crises without application”; create a multi-departmental suicide prevention team to support communities in identifying suicide prevention strategies and funding that communities can access; and subsidize all recreation fees in communities and create new recreational activities for youth and young adults.

The Oct. 31 motion follows the release of early 2022 data on suicide by the NWT’s chief coroner.

“Both the 19th Legislative Assembly as a collective as well as the Standing Committee on Social Development take the suicide of any person seriously, especially our youth, and felt the need to respond now. We cannot wait. This motion recognizes immediate actions that must be taken now to support youth and young adults,” said Caitlin Cleveland, chair of the Standing Committee on Social Development. “We send our condolences to all of the families grieving the loss of a loved one and stand with communities to support youth, young adults, and families.”