Nunavut’s political representatives took the chance on November 4 to get their Covid-19 and influenza shots in preparation for a winter that’s already present in many parts of the territory.

The territorial department of health set up a Covid-19/flu shot clinic inside the Legislative Assembly lobby.

“It’s all about getting prepared for winter,” said Nunavut health minister John Main who got his flu and Covid-19 shots shortly after.

“Getting your shot especially this year is an important part of preparing for winter,” he adds.

Main was excited to highlight the added protection the bivalent Covid-19 brings, which defends from both the original Covid-19 virus as well as the Omicron variant.

With the return of the school year it’s extra important for parents and guardians to get their kids’ flu and Covid shots, he adds.

“They can experience a lot of illness being at school and confined spaces during the winter,” said Main.

Setting an example is also important says Main.

“Beyond elected officials such as ourselves there’s also community leaders, leaders within households, leaders of all types. I encourage anybody and everybody in a leadership role to encourage others to get vaccinated.”

For more information about the Covid-19 virus or vaccination contact the Covid-19 hot line at 1-888-975-8601 or go to the Government of Nunavut Covid-19 vaccination page. Vaccine appointments can be made by contacting your local health centre or public health unit.