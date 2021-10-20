Joseph Inagayuk Quqqiaq

Community: Taloyoak

Age: 41

Family status: Married, five children

Career: Community service provider Qiniq SSi Micro in Taloyoak

Volunteer or board experience:

Reappointed to sit on Inuit Broadcasting Corporation Board; vice-chairperson for the IBC board until March 31, 2024; a Kitikmeot Inuit Association representative.

Why are you running for MLA?

To help our Nunavut government and beneficiaries of Nunavut and Netsilik riding. Help to build housing in need and address mental health to have more resources.

How much influence should NTI have in territorial governance?

I think NTI should always have full influence as the lands claims agreement is agreed upon to the creation of Nunavut.

How urgent is combating climate change in Nunavut?

Very urgent as change is constant and ongoing.

How do you envision economic development in your riding?

Create more education and employment training opportunities; build housing; bring back art/carving/sewing into the marketplace; Elders care home; youth/Elder resource learning centre for culture and heritage programs; create opportunities to succeed in business and help create more business.

Are you for or against mandatory vaccinations?

No, I’m not against mandatory vaccinations.