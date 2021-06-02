There are a pair of new chairs at the legislature.

Kevin O’Reilly, MLA for Frame Lake was elected chair of the standing committee on accountability and oversight (AOC) and Jackie Jacobson, MLA for Nunakput, was elected chair of the standing committee on rules and procedures.

Lesa Semmler, MLA for Inuvik Twin Lakes was elected deputy chair of AOC; Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby will take over from Semmler as deputy chair of the standing committee on social development.

“I am honoured by the confidence placed in me by fellow members,” said O’Reilly. “With these chair selections completed, we can focus on the legislative business we were elected to do.

“While the House is sitting we have a lot of work on our plate in terms of how we’ll deal with items before the House in terms of motions we want to bring forward as MLAs: reports, procedural issues and theme days. If I can facilitate things together on this side of the House with cabinet that’s what I hope to accomplish and at the same time to hold cabinet to account.”

O’Reilly added that he has no specific goal in his AOC chair role other than ensuring Mandate priorities are accomplished.

Advertisement

“There have been curve balls thrown our way with the COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding that affects priorities in spending. I hope we can find ways to work together.”

Committee chairs act in the same capacity as the chair of any board or council, running meetings according to the rules of procedure of that body (these are usually similar to Robert’s Rules of Order), acting as a spokesperson for the committee and voting, but only in the case of a tie.