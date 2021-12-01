All MLAs will hold a strategic planning retreat Cambridge Bay from Dec. 6-10 and they’re inviting members of the Nunavut Tunngavik board to join them on the opening day.

“As we undertake the important work of defining a mandate statement for our term of office, my cabinet and I are committed to consulting closely with all members of the Legislative Assembly and Inuit organizations in order to develop a framework that represents a strong and united voice for Nunavut,” Premier P.J. Akeeagok stated. “I anticipate that we will engage in a robust and wide-ranging dialogue about our shared priorities for our territory.”

On Nov. 16, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) publicly announced that it would pursue Inuit self-government through negotiations with the federal government. NTI accused the Government of Nunavut of resisting the development of policies, programs and services that meet the needs of Inuit, who comprise the bulk of the territory’s population. NTI also lamented the decline in the quality of life for Nunavut Inuit, as well as the loss of language and culture seen in Inuit communities.

“At NTI, we wholeheartedly understand how difficult it will be to continue to struggle under a regime that does not support us nor wants us to succeed in fulfilling the vision of a prosperous and thriving Nunavut envisioned by young, bold Inuit leaders in the 1970s,” NTI President Aluki Kotierk stated at the time.