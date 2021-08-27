Health Canada has authorized the use of the Moderna vaccine in people ages 12 to 17.

The decision came about after thorough, independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada said in a tweet. It says studies show the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in youths.

Prior to the announcement, Moderna was only permitted for use in those who were 18 years of age or older.

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will also continue to monitor the safety of the Moderna vaccine, and will take action if safety concerns arise.