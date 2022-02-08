Hay River RCMP are investigating an attempted arson that took place at a residence on Elm Crescent, Feb. 3.

Police said in a Feb. 8 news release that they were called to an unoccupied home on the street last Friday after minor fire damage to the siding was found by the owner.

“Upon investigation of the scene, it is believed suspect(s) threw two incendiary devices (Molotov cocktails), at the residence sometime on February 3, 2022,”stated the release.

“Damage from both objects was limited to blackening of a portion of the siding, and, an exterior window pane being broken.”

The RCMP say that no other fire damage was found and there were no injuries.

Motivation for the incident is also unknown.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the RCMP at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

People can also use the nwtnutips.com website to submit web tips or text ‘nwtnutips’ with a message to 274637.