Voters are scheduled to head to the polls on July 27 to elect a new MLA for Monfwi, Elections NWT said on June 11.

The Monfwi seat is vacant following the resignation on June 4 of Jackson Lafferty, who told members of the legislative assembly he was stepping down after 16 years of service. Jackson plans to run in the election for Grand Chief of the Tlicho Government.

RELATED REPORTING: Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty resigns

NWT Commissioner Margaret Thom has issued a writ of election order directing the chief electoral officer to prepare the writ to the Monfwi returning officer on June 28, with a poll scheduled for July 27.

Monfwi electors can access their online voter registration starting on June 14 until 6 p.m. on July 23 and applications for absentee ballots by mail will also be accepted online starting on June 14 until July 17 at 2 p.m.

REGISTER HERE: Elections NWT

Advertisement

The returning officer’s office will open in the Friendship Centre in Behchoko on June 28 10 a.m. and will receive nomination papers until July 2 at 2 p.m.