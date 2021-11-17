A trial date for the Monkey Tree is now set to be scheduled this Friday after counsel for the restaurant requested adjournment, Nov. 17.

Restaurant co-owner Jennifer Vornbrock told Yellowknifer the delay is the result of trying to find a venue for the court proceedings equipped with phone or video-conferencing equipment to enable defense counsel Steven Whitehead to represent his client virtually.

The Tree of Peace Friendship Centre in Yellowknife, where the matter was scheduled, does not have the necessary equipment.

Ayanna Ferdinand Catlyn appeared on behalf of the defendant, requesting to hold the proceeding until Friday, Nov. 19.

The request was approved by Chief Justice Robert Gorin, who told counsel the matter had been before the courts since March 2021 and the trail needs to be set “sooner rather than later.”