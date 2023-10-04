A new monument dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was unveiled outside the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The contract for the design and creation of the monument was awarded to artist Myrna Pokiak (Agnaviak), owner and founder of Alappaa Inc., in late 2022.

The statue features elements of Indigenous culture. The base resembles a drum, with a stainless steel design.

“The drum is the foundation,” Pokiak explained, “because the beat of the drum is what keeps us going.”

It also has feathers forming an infinity symbol and a heart motif was incorporated as well. The red parka is made from aluminum, featuring beadwork patterns and a fur ruff.

Pokiak expressed her gratitude for being part of this project. She believes the monument’s location will ensure it gets the attention it deserves. In addition to being a poignant reminder of the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, Pokiak hopes that the statue will serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous people.

“Knowing the amount of traffic that comes here, that can make a difference — that the policies can be changed, that people can have a reminder as they walk through here, and if things don’t change, this (monument) is going to be that reminder walking through until that change happens,” she said.

She pointed out that there is a fireplace in front of the statue, where people can stay warm as they use the space for grieving and reflecting.

Grace Blake, president of Native Women’s Association of the NWT, said described the occasion as an emotional moment, especially for those who have lost loved ones.

“It’s such a very toxic and highly emotional, painful (issue) for the whole community,” she said. “We suffer together, and we stand together.”

During the closing prayer, Gerri Sharpe, president of Pauktuutit, emphasized the importance of placing the monument in front of the legislative assembly.

“We need to hold our politicians, our lawmakers and our policymakers accountable. If you look at the names and the numbers of those that have gone missing or have been murdered across Canada… you need to solve that. We need to solve this problem,” Sharpe said.