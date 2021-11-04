More locations have been listed as potential Covid-19 exposure sites in Inuvik from the last two weeks.

A Nov. 4, 2:49 p.m. update lists the Gwich’in Tribal Council and Gwich’in Development Corporation from Oct. 25 to 29 at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shivers Lounge on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 220 on Oct. 30 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 31.

Exposures at Shivers Lounge on Oct. 25 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., Western Arctic Dental Group on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the Children First Society Daycare on Oct. 25, 26 and Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In response to this, the Mackenzie Hotel announced it will be closing its dine-in service and the lounge effective immediately. Pick up orders are still available online.

Anyone who was at the above locations at the listed times who is fully vaccinated should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and isolate immediately if they develop. Anyone partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all must isolate for 10 days and arrange for Covid-19 testing right away.

The Children’s First Society announced on its Facebook page it has notified all families of the exposure notice. The notice was for one of the program rooms. As an essential service, the day care announced it is remaining open until the Chief Public Health Officer mandates otherwise.

“We are in communication with our regulating body, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment, to ensure we do everything possible to meet the needs of the children and their families,” said the notice. “We have offered support to the isolating families and will do everything we can to assist the families in these uncertain times. Any family who is concerned is welcome to keep their child at home until this all settles down.

“Monday we had a visit from the Red Cross Infection Prevention Control team. It was part of their regular tour of the Beaufort Delta. The one recommendation they made we implemented immediately. We thank the community for their understanding and support as we figure this all out with the help of CPHO.”