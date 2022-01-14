Four more exposure times have been listed for the hamlet of Aklavik.

Anyone who was at Stanton’s on Jan. 10 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. is asked to self-monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccine status. If symptoms develop, they are asked to isolate immediately and seek testing. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should get tested on the fourth day of their limited contact period whether experiencing symptoms or not.

These are in addition to Public exposure notices for Stanton’s Grocery Store in both Tuktoyaktuk and Aklavik — anyone who was in the Tuktoyaktuk location on Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Jan. 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. should self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should isolate immediately and arrange testing. All non-fully vaccinated persons should arrange testing on day four regardless of symptoms.

Anyone who was at the Aklavik location on Jan. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. should self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should isolate immediately and arrange testing. All non-fully vaccinated persons should arrange testing on day four regardless of symptoms.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced today it will no longer publish exposures on Air Canada and Westjet flights into Yellowknife. Anyone flying into Yellowknife will now be expected to follow the “Know what to do for 72” guidelines published on the GNWT’s website.

Unofficial numbers hold steady

Internal numbers used by Northwest Territories Health and Social Services indicate Covid-19 cases have ebbed and flowed, but the overall total number of cases dealt with by Public Health in the Beaufort Delta remains 69 at the end of Jan. 14.

These numbers are used by government officials to keep a gauge of the rate of spread and have not been certified by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

According to the report, Aklavik has three new cases and 46 in total and Inuvik has two new cases with a total of 12. There are now seven active cases in Fort McPherson and four in Tuktoyaktuk.

The internal numbers are based on tests completed at Inuvik Public Health and Community Health Centres. They do not include home Rapid Antigen tests — those are reported to Protect NWT and typically do not involve clinical follow-up.

The official count of Covid-19 cases in the Beaufort Delta, as determined by the OCPHO, is 117 cases. However, that number is not broken down to the community level except on Mondays.