The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO)announced new COVID-19 exposure locations in the territory, one of which names Canadian North Flight 244 from Edmonton to Norman Wells on Oct. 3.

Whether fully vaccinated or not, those who were at the locations below are expected to self-monitor for symptoms and to immediately self-isolate and arrange for a test if symptoms develop.

Yellowknife’s M&M foods on Sept. 29 from 7 t0 7:30 p.m.

Walmart on Sept. 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 1 from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Yellowknife Co-op on Oct. 1 from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road on Oct. 1 between from 5:30 and 6 p.m., Oct. 2 between noon and 1 p.m. and Oct. 4 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Wong’s Walk-in Clinic in Yellowknife (Range Lake Same Day Appointment Clinic) on Oct 5 from 5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Those who were at the above locations at the times mentioned and don’t have both shots or are unvaccinated are to immediately isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.