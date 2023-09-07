As Yellowknifers began the long journey back home, some travelling as far as 1,747.9 kilometres from Calgary, eager loved ones awaited them at home. Here are shots from readers showing both the sites and challenges on the journey home and the welcoming people received upon reaching their destination. Travel safe everyone!
The scene at Yellowknife Airport at 1 a.m. Sept. 7. Volunteers were on hand to give free rides home and tow trucks provided battery boosts for long-parked vehicles. Mike Bryant/NNSL photo
Mist rises off the water at Hutch Lake Park, where Michelle Bell and three of children, one dog, one hamster, one cat and one other adult camped overnight Sept. 6. Photo courtesy of Michelle Bell
A misty roadway greets drivers leaving Hutch Lake Park Sept. 7. Photo courtesy of Michelle Bell
A herd of bison seen on the roadside while evacuation. Photo courtesy of LisaMarie VandeWater Harvey
A helicopter drops water on a hotspot near Kakisa. Photo courtesy of LisaMarie VandeWater Harvey
Safely evacuated in Peace River, Alta, Allan Harvey with his canine companions Aksel Haven and KJ Hawk on beautiful walking path near NAIT Centre for Boreal Research. Photo courtesy of LisaMarie VandeWater Harvey
A railway track near the NAIT Centre for Boreal Research Peace River. Photo courtesy of LisaMarie VandeWater Harvey
Alexandra Falls as seen on the return to Yellowknife. Photo courtesy of LisaMarie VandeWater Harvey
Enterprise fire crews seen taking a break on the journey back. Photo courtesy of LisaMarie VandeWater Harvey
Fox Creek Mayor Sheila Gilmour poses with Nancy Vail during a free meal provided for evacuees staying in the community. Photo courtesy Nancy Vail
