Inuvik’s Fiddle and Flow festival celebrated its second year from Aug. 18 to 20. Musicians, dancers and singers from across the Beaufort Delta came out to jam and compete. Thousands of dollars in prizes were won by the top musicians of the weekend. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
