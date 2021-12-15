Inuvik’s Great Northern Arts Festival Christmas Craft Fair hit the Midnight Sun Complex Nov. 26 to 28. A total of 32 vendors booked tables for the holiday classic, which required all customers to be fully vaccinated and masked up while inside. After a long two years, many crafts and clothes were in high demand, with many tables selling out by the end of the weekend.

Anita Shattler was camera-shy, but was selling toques and mittens made by her relative Judy Durepos, who is now in Quebec. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Karis Dekwant sells her homemade cakes, cookies, macaroons and other treats with her brother Josh. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

This is all that’s left of what Alyssa Ross brought to the table — her custom beading and jewelry was a huge success this year. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sallie Ross was selling homemade sewing projects, scrunchies and quilts. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Laska Nerysoo sold custom-made cups, some of which she made at home and others she made with the equipment at the Innovate makerspace. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tracy Davison was selling wood-carved flowers she assembled herself, and cookies on behalf of the girl guides as no children under 12 were allowed at the market this year. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Abby Stewart sold home-made plant hangers — and was making them on the fly at the market. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Luisa Juliana Ospina Suarez is selling homemade earrings and mugs — and can make them to order at her Etsy Shop BacataDesigns. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sherri Coxford and daughter Whitney Kasook sold homemade chocolate fudge and truffles, as well as homemade earrings made by Kasook and decorative bottles made by their grandmother — they also were fundraising for Team Wainman. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Donna and Joyce Blake look over all that’s left of their homemade earrings — they sold over 100 pairs in 24 hours. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jacqueline Villeneuve sold custom beadwork, sealskin earrings, homemade soaps, as well as crafts of her mother’s. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mary-Anne Francey sold homemade jewelry made using caribou antler and precious stones — and also sold the artwork of the late Crystal Navratil on her family’s behalf. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Chris Bruckner provided fingerstyle licks to many tunes for shoppers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Lorna Storr sold homemade crafts made by friends and family who were unable to attend the market this year. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Joanne Francis sold custom beadwork, homemade earrings and a special brand of chemical-free seasoning called Epicone. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo