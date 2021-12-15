Christina Martin sold her croquet creations, which included decorative vegetables, snowflakes, Christmas lights and mini-flowers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Inuvik’s Great Northern Arts Festival Christmas Craft Fair hit the Midnight Sun Complex Nov. 26 to 28. A total of 32 vendors booked tables for the holiday classic, which required all customers to be fully vaccinated and masked up while inside. After a long two years, many crafts and clothes were in high demand, with many tables selling out by the end of the weekend.
Anita Shattler was camera-shy, but was selling toques and mittens made by her relative Judy Durepos, who is now in Quebec. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Karis Dekwant sells her homemade cakes, cookies, macaroons and other treats with her brother Josh. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
This is all that’s left of what Alyssa Ross brought to the table — her custom beading and jewelry was a huge success this year. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Sallie Ross was selling homemade sewing projects, scrunchies and quilts. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Laska Nerysoo sold custom-made cups, some of which she made at home and others she made with the equipment at the Innovate makerspace. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Tracy Davison was selling wood-carved flowers she assembled herself, and cookies on behalf of the girl guides as no children under 12 were allowed at the market this year. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Abby Stewart sold home-made plant hangers — and was making them on the fly at the market. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Luisa Juliana Ospina Suarez is selling homemade earrings and mugs — and can make them to order at her Etsy Shop BacataDesigns. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Sherri Coxford and daughter Whitney Kasook sold homemade chocolate fudge and truffles, as well as homemade earrings made by Kasook and decorative bottles made by their grandmother — they also were fundraising for Team Wainman. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Donna and Joyce Blake look over all that’s left of their homemade earrings — they sold over 100 pairs in 24 hours. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Jacqueline Villeneuve sold custom beadwork, sealskin earrings, homemade soaps, as well as crafts of her mother’s. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Mary-Anne Francey sold homemade jewelry made using caribou antler and precious stones — and also sold the artwork of the late Crystal Navratil on her family’s behalf. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Chris Bruckner provided fingerstyle licks to many tunes for shoppers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Lorna Storr sold homemade crafts made by friends and family who were unable to attend the market this year. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Joanne Francis sold custom beadwork, homemade earrings and a special brand of chemical-free seasoning called Epicone. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Cecile Bleakney stands next to whats left of her stock for the weekend. She said her table was overflowing with stained glass by her husband Mark and crafts made by her daughter Simera, but had sold most of it by Saturday afternoon. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
