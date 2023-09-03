Ingamo Hall shook with fury as Totally Arctic Wrestling occupied the building for its Block Party on Aug. 26. The show was a fundraiser to help longtime Inuvik resident Ross Weitzel cover the costs of his cancer treatments. Joining the usual suspects was Todd Quality, who helped the wrestling stable put on a fabulous show.

Wrestler Todd Quality takes a hit from Kyra Ruttan as he takes on the Nolarbear at Totally Arctic Wrestlings Block Party. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder reminds Deztro the Eskimofo who the North of 60 champion still is. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder puts Deztro the Eskimofo in a headlock. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro mocks Blu Wilder because he’s unable to compete for the Jericho Cruise Championship because he wasn’t on the boat. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Meet the new Jericho Cruise champion, Devin Roberts. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear throws Todd Quality off the turnbuckle. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder sends Nolarbear running into the ropes. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder is clearly enjoying himself as he locks up Nolarbear. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Todd Quality interacts with the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder launches a flying elbow at Todd Quality after throwing him through a door. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

