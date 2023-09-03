Ingamo Hall shook with fury as Totally Arctic Wrestling occupied the building for its Block Party on Aug. 26. The show was a fundraiser to help longtime Inuvik resident Ross Weitzel cover the costs of his cancer treatments. Joining the usual suspects was Todd Quality, who helped the wrestling stable put on a fabulous show.
