The CIBC Run for Our Lives (RFOL) committee announced the results of the 2022 Mud Run for Our Lives Fundraiser on Wednesday. This year, participants raised a total of $220,447.

The popular fundraiser was paused for two years due to Covid-19. Despite the hiatus, this year’s event was called a huge success, according to the news release that came with the announcement on Wednesday.

A record-breaking 400 people took part in the run at the Yellowknife Ski Club back in September, helping to raise $126,800, which included a three-year, $75,000 commitment ($25,000 per year) from CIBC.

Natalie Kellar, committee chair for the RFOL stated in the release that she delighted with the totals.

“In addition to the $126,800, we are pleased to announce an anonymous donation of $75,000 to the RFOL late this fall, plus funds from the annual Robin’s Nest Ladies F*CK Cancer Golf Tournament and our 50/50 Raffle we held at Folk on the Rocks and throughout the summer, giving us a grand total raised for this year of $220,447,” she said. “With all donations in and totaled, we are extremely happy with the results after not having the Mud Run for two years. The amount raised through the online donation efforts of our participants, our dedicated sponsors, and CIBC branches in Hay River and Inuvik, NT, exceeded our expectations once again.”

Kellar said some of the equipment needed work in order to get it up and running in time for the event.

“The obstacles were mostly in good shape after being in the elements for the last two years. A few needed some attention and with the help of volunteers, we had the course ready on time,” she said. “We had some fun and unexpected additions this year — a blow-up colon for everyone to walk through when registering and the launch of author Laurie Sarkadi’s book, ‘My “Free” Trip to Santa Fe,’ which is the inspiring story of her husband Francois Rossouw’s journey following his diagnosis of colorectal cancer.”

RFOL’s newest capital campaign goal, which launched in 2021, was to purchase a digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) mammography machine, a device designed to help detect breast cancer, for the Stanton Territorial Hospital.

DBT is said to be proven superior to digital mammography by producing exceptionally clear three-dimensional images, enabling practitioners to see details in breast tissue in a way never before possible.

The cost for a DBT mammography machine is approximately $600,000. The RFOL’s fundraising efforts for the unit is two-thirds complete, having raised nearly $400,000 over two years.

Patty Olexin-Lang, executive director of the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation, said supporters have been working hard to make the campaign goal a reality.

“We couldn’t be happier for the RFOL and their campaign to support the purchase of a new DBT Mammography Machine for the Stanton Territorial Hospital,” she stated in the release. “The RFOL Committee works so hard to put on this event, and to see the outpouring of support through sponsors, online donations, and volunteers, it makes all their hard work worth it.”