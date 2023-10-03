RCMP in the NWT were busy over the long weekend with a total of 408 calls for service between 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8 a.m. Oct. 3.

Some of the more serious cases included a robbery in Yellowknife on Sept. 29 at around 7:25 p.m. A man reported being robbed in the downtown area. The victim alleged that he was approached by three men, one of whom brandished what seemed to be a firearm, and demanded items from him. The man was assaulted with a baton before the suspects fled the scene. Police are still investigating the incident.

Fort Smith RCMP were at the the town’s recreational centre after being told about two unconscious men near the facility on Sept. 30. According to a news release, one man had injuries consistent with a serious assault and was transported to the Fort Smith Health Centre for medical attention, while the other man was medevaced to Edmonton.

Police interviewed the victim who was released from hospital, but he couldn’t tell officers what had happened to him. The investigation is continuing.

Hay River RCMP executed a drug warrant at a residence in Hay River on Oct. 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into the use and sale of fentanyl in the community. The search happened after two suspected overdoses at the residence within five hours on Sept. 22 and 23. The search resulted in the recovery of 65 grams of suspected fentanyl and various other items. A man and woman were arrested and charges are pending.

As the long weekend was for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, the release stated that officers wore orange shirts and took part in several community-led events.

In Tuktoyaktuk, RCMP officers were invited to lead a community walk, while Fort Providence RCMP organized a survivor’s flag-raising ceremony, followed by a barbecue and community walk.

Cst. Andrew Nunez, who is the son of a residential school survivor and stationed at Fort Providence, shared his story and insights with his colleagues.