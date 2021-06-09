More than 470 students at Yellowknife Education District No.1 (YK1) schools received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations on June 7 and 8.

Those numbers were higher than what the district was expecting, said assistant superintendent Shirley Zouboules in a YK1 trustees meeting on June 8.

“We’re proud of the kids for stepping up and of the parents for encouraging their kids,” she said.

Clinics for first and second doses were held at Sir John Franklin, Mildred Hall, Range Lake North and William MacDonald schools.

It wasn’t known how many doses have been given to YK1 students in total since the NWT’s Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination program began in early May.

RELATED REPORTING: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ready for YK youth ages 12-17 on May 6-8: GNWT

Advertisement

However, 49 per cent of people eligible to receive Pfizer doses (youth ages 12 to 17) have received one dose, and two per cent are fully vaccinated, according to data on the NWT’s COVID-19 dashboard, updated on June 9.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage

More than 4,680 Pfizer doses have been received in the NWT as of June 7, according to the federal Shipments and Deliveries portal on vaccine distribution.

The territory is set to recieve 4,680 more doses between June 7 and 13.