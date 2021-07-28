The Northwest Territories has passed a milestone as 76 per cent of eligible adults are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the GNWT Department of Health, 71 per cent of NWT residents aged 18 or older have been fully vaccinated.

An update circulated to media outlets July 28 points out there are vaccination hotspots driving the territorial average, including Sachs Harbour at 87 per cent and six others with more than 75 per cent of adults fully vaccinated. There are another 15 communities with 75 per cent of the adult population partially vaccinated.

The new vaccination data came from addresses that were from the NWT Electronic Medical Records or from the NWT Health Care Place registration from where the resident were was vaccinated lives.

There was a total of 172 cases of COVID-19 in the NWT and there is currently one active case of a non-resident with COVID-19.

The Government of the NWT said the vaccination is one of the most effective ways slow down the spread of COVID-19. A vaccine can make the immune system stronger that will help build antibodies to prevent an infectious disease.