The City of Yellowknife has announced the reopening of municipal facilities and select programming.

Jan. 22 is the opening date for some facilities while others will be in use by Jan. 24.

Opening hours may differ and additional restrictions will remain in place, in line with public health restrictions issued by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The Yellowknife Public Library will be open during regular business hours Jan. 22

At the Fieldhouse, the indoor track will be available for use during regular operating hours on Jan. 22.

Indoor fields are available for family/household rentals only — no mixing of households is permitted.

Multiplex ice times are available for family/household rentals only on Jan. 22.

City hall will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday as of Jan. 24

The solid waste facility will be open 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday for public drop off and salvaging.

Yellowknife Public Transit and Yellowknife Accessible Transit System (YATS) return to regular service, including all express bus routes, as of Jan. 24.

Select city programming will resume but high-risk activities continue to be suspended.

Full details: www.yellowknife.ca/gettingactive.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool and Yellowknife Community Arena will remain closed.

Masks/facial coverings are still mandatory on Yellowknife Public Transit, as well as all indoor city facilities.

For the latest city information on Covid-19, visit www.yellowknife.ca/covid-19.