A mother bear and her cub have been spotted near the Yellowknife Airport and sand pits area.

According to the Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) Facebook page, the mom and cub have been split up.

It is unknown whether they have reunited at this time.

ENR officers are in the area and are alerting pedestrians.

If a bear is seen in the area, ENR asks to keep your distance and contact the following number: 1-867-873-7181.