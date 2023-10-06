Mount Royal University (MRU) and Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation have signed a practicum agreement that will provide MRU students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience related to their theory courses while supporting the recreation needs in Lutsel K’e.

“Part of our faculty of health, community and education’s strategic plan is to support engagement with communities, respond to the pertinent calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and “inspire students to make a difference,” said Maggie Quance, associate dean of scholarship, research and community engagement in the faculty of health, community and education.

She said that Lutsel K’e Chief James Marlowe reached out to MRU in Calgary earlier this year to see what opportunities might exist for students, with the specific hope that there would be interest in assisting the community with running recreation programs. Marlowe said there’s a need for recreation programs for youth, particularly after school, as well as for seniors. He added that whatever is developed by MRU students must meet the needs of the community and be sustainable.

It hasn’t yet been determined when the students will begin their placements.

Quance explained that the practicum agreement with the Lutsel K’e Dene offers a chance for MRU students to not only gain practical skills but also to learn about local people’s culture and history, and incorporate this into their Indigenization work within their curriculum.

“We are also looking at other programs within our faculty, like the social work and child studies programs,” Quance added.

Marlowe emphasized that the agreement is important for the community.

“Lutsel K’e is a small, remote community and programs and services are needed for our youth,” he said. “This partnership that we are creating is for the greater community and I think we are going to see a great benefit for our youth. Practicum students who choose to come here will benefit too as they experience our culture and our way of living.”