An RCMP officer was struck by falling debris and embers and suffered minor burns while responding to a house fire in Deline during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

He was treated for his injuries on the scene.

The blaze resulted in “extensive damage” to the structure, according to an RCMP news release. All of the residents safely escaped from the home, which caught fire around 3:30 a.m. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to police.

Nearby residences were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Deline Fire Department attended and extinguished the flames. Members of the fire department are working alongside the Office of the Fire Marshal to determine what ignited the structure.