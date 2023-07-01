NWT MP Michael McLeod has announced that the federal government has provided around $472,000 to the city which will go toward reducing barriers at the Multiplex and Fieldhouse.

McLeod made the announcement at the Fieldhouse on Wednesday on behalf of Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor).

“It’s always good news to be able to announce investments in the North and this is an investment towards helping people that have challenges accessing buildings (so) this is something I’m very pleased to do,” said McLeod.

The exact number was $472,281, while the city kicked in another $118,695 to bring the total cost of the project to $590,976.

He also mentioned that there will be additional accessibility equipment installed in other places around the NWT in addition to the announced projects in Yellowknife.

“The city of Yellowknife is committed to creating an accessible and inclusive city where all residents have the opportunity to access city facilities and programs,” said Mayor Rebecca Alty, who was also on hand for the announcement. “Investments in projects such as this help us create the best environment for our residents for today and into the future.”

With the funding, the city was able to install automated door openers and retrofitted sinks at both locations.

According to a release from the federal government, this funding delivered through CanNor is a non-repayable contribution from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), which supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, and Indigenous communities, as they revitalize downtown cores and main street; reinvent outdoor spaces; create green infrastructure; and increase the accessibility of community spaces.