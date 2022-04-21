RCMP have laid a murder charge against a young offender in connection with a fatal shooting in Fort Smith last month.

“The accused is a youth and cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act,” said Cpl. Matt Halstead, the NWT police force’s media relations officer. “The RCMP would like to thank the community of Fort Smith for their assistance and support during this difficult time.”

Over the weekend of March 4, police responded to firearms complaints and located a deceased male. Following the incident, a 17-year-old male was charged with two counts of break and enter and one for careless use of a firearm.