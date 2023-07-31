A 19-year-old man has been charged with one count of murder after another man died outside of Capital Suites earlier this month.

Darren Nulliayuk remains in custody while awaiting future court appearances, the RCMP stated in a Monday afternoon news release.

On July 22, at around 7:15 p.m., Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of Capital Suites on Franklin Avenue. At the time, a 35-year-old male from Nunavut was found unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital but he later died.

The police have not released the victim’s name publicly.