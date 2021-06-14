The COVID-19 outbreak at N.J. Macpherson School in Yellowknife is over, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) declared on June 14.

The last person who acquired COVID-19 from their exposure at school was diagnosed on May 14 and the last person who was infected at home from the outbreak was diagnosed on May 20, the OCPHO said in a news release on June 14.

All infected individuals in the outbreak have recovered and there were no hospitalizations.

All individuals in isolation due to the outbreak have completed their isolation requirements.

The end of the outbreak comes more than one month after it was first declared on May 2.

The total number of confirmed cases in the cluster was 71.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said her office recognizes the impacts the outbreak had on the NWT, especially families and residents in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Dettah, and Ndilo.

“Individuals and families were required isolate for prolonged periods, which was very challenging. The OCPHO wishes to acknowledge the selflessness of those who isolated to keep their friends, families, co-workers and communities safe, and all of those who supported these individuals during this period.

“Without these efforts, the outbreak could have turned out much differently.”

Although the outbreak is over, the mandatory requirement to wear masks in all indoor public spaces will remain in effect until June 28 after the school year is over in all four communities.