The N.J. Macpherson school COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowknife has grown to 34 cases, an increase of 14 from a day earlier.

There are also six probable infections, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release May 5.

The N.J. Macpherson outbreak began on May 1 with one case of COVID-19.

An additional two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Ekati Mine and at the Imperial Oil site in Norman Wells in non-resident workers. There are no exposure risks associated with those cases.

Two locations have been added to the Public Exposure notifications.

Anyone who was at Bullocks Bistro on April 30 between 1 and 2:45 p.m. must isolate immediately as a contact of COVID-19 for 14 days and arrange testing.

People who were at Bruno’s Pizza & Donair on April 29 between 3:30 4 p.m. must self-monitor and get tested if symptomatic, but they don’t need to isolate.

School closures in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and Behchoko remain in effect, as does mandatory indoor masking in Yellowknife and for residents of Behchoko.