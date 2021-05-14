Public Health will reopen the COVID-19 testing clinic in N.J. Macpherson School gymnasium for staff and students on May 13-15.

The extended clinic comes as the number of cases in the N.J. Macpherson cluster rose to 63 on May 12.

The pop-up clinic will return to boost capacity for people who need a test to end their isolation in the next few days, said NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) spokesperson David Maguire.

Residents can schedule their appointments online through the NTHSSA booking portal.

For May 13, all testing appointments have been booked up.

There is capacity to accommodate up to 400 tests each day of the clinic because people in the same households can bring two others with them to be tested.

N.J. Macpherson previously hosted the testing site on May 4-5 following an outbreak COVID-19 at the school on May 1.

The earliest open appointments at the Archibald Street testing location are on May 16.

A total of 2,151 COVID-19 tests have been done since the outbreak began, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

About 380 tests were conducted at Range Lake North School during its two-day clinic.

Close to 20 extra staff were redeployed for the boosted testing efforts.

“For this ‘surge’ we have seen about 1,000 contacts initially, that’s a lot of people to be tested, many of them need to be tested more than once,” Maguire said.

Though the NTHSSA had allocated capacity to perform 250 tests per day at N.J Macpherson, the pop-up clinic allowed health authorities to channel some testing demand away from the Archibald Street site, which was fully booked.

On a regular day with no outbreaks or above-normal testing demand, the Archibald location has about 26 appointments.

But to meet the surge in demand as the outbreak spread last week, capacity was added at the Archibald clinic so that about 200 tests could be done per day.

“There’s some flexibility in this and they can go a bit higher but they can’t double this,” Maguire said. “This is more than seven times as many as we would have had before any surge or COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife. Adding demand is complex… we have to move things around and our staff generally go above and beyond (working extra hours, etc) to make this happen.”