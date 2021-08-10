The Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) is on the search for eight artists from the territory to be featured in their NorthwestTel Artist of the Month exhibit.

The exhibit will be open to the public from October to November 2021 and from January to June, 2022 and can be taken in online or in person.

Artists registered with the NWT Arts Program are asked to submit an application to NACC by Sept. 10. The Arts Centre said it plans to contact the selected artists by Sept. 17.

The NWT Arts Program will cover insurance and shipping the artwork to Yellowknife.

For more informaiton, contact Emily Smits at communication@naccnt.ca.